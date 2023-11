Gretsch G9520E Gin Rickey w. PU Sm. BK

I already have a small Jim Dandy parlour but I wanted this one with the pickup, and the looks were appealing. The guitar came (as always) very well packed, and was perfectly set up and even tuned out of the box. It is small, compact, but the sound is huge unplugged. You have to use the amp to control the plugged sound, there are no knobs or anything on the guitar (no issue, it was clear). Basically, I LOVE these parlour guitars, and those 2 from Gretsch live up to the big name. Thoroughly recommended.